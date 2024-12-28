Online CropsTV Program Returns for Fifth Season in 2025

Plan for 2025 with crop production updates available anywhere with an internet connection

December 16, 2024, 11:47 am | Rebecca Vittetoe, Meaghan Anderson

Erin Hodgson explained how to identify European corn borer during CropsTV episode.AMES, Iowa – CropsTV, powered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, returns for a fifth season in 2025. This educational program delivers crop production information directly to farmers and agricultural service providers and provides the convenience of crop production education at home, in the office or anywhere there is an internet connection. All episodes will be available for on-demand viewing, providing flexibility for busy viewers.

Season five of CropsTV features more than 25 episodes with a variety of crop, pest management, nutrient management, and soil and water management topics. While some topics will be familiar from other programs, most are exclusive to CropsTV, including presentations on DIY soil health measurements, manure variability and valuation, grain marketing strategies, decision making with agro-climate tools, considerations for applications with spray drones, and strategies to mitigate corn yield drag following cereal rye.

“CropsTV has been a popular online learning opportunity for farmers and agricultural service providers since it launched five years ago,” said Leah Ten Napel, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This season will be full of exclusive episodes only available via CropsTV, all with the same flexibility in selecting interesting topics to watch on a flexible schedule.”

Registration and viewing of the first four episodes of the program will open Jan. 7, 2025. Registration for CropsTV is $100 and includes access to more than 25 prerecorded episodes, at least 18 Certified Crop Advisor credits, and access to program and reference materials. New episodes will be released through Feb. 18, 2025. Subscribers will have access to all materials through April 15, 2025. Learn more at the CropsTV website. For CropsTV related inquiries, please email cropstv@iastate.edu.