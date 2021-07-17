One Killed In Afternoon Crash On Highway 63

Oskaloosa, Iowa – An Indiana man was killed on Friday afternoon in a traffic collision on Highway 63 at the intersection with 310th Street in Mahaska County.

According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, a garbage truck driven by 24-year-old Michael Blom of Rose Hill was eastbound on 310th Street, while the Chevy Malibu was driven by 58-year-old Randolph Beaty from Amboy, Indiana, was northbound on Highway 63.

Beaty was killed as a result of the collision, and a passenger in the car was also injured.

The report goes on to say that the garbage truck failed to yield at a cross over on Highway 63, and the Malibu struck the truck on the passenger side and became pinned near the rear axles.

Both vehicles came to rest on the east side of 310th Street.

The accident remains under investigation.