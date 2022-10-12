OHS Veterans Day Assembly

To show our appreciation for our Veterans in Mahaska County, Oskaloosa High School Student Council is hosting a Veterans Day Assembly on Friday November 11, 2022, at 1 pm in the large gym at the high school.

All veterans are invited to attend. OHS Student Council will be providing desserts and coffee after the assembly. Please invite family and friends to attend as well. Any questions, contact Kim Gile at 641-673-3407 or gilek@oskycsd.org.