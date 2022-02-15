OHS To Host Blind Volleyball

Get your blindfolds ready for Blind Volleyball Tournament hosted by the Oskaloosa High School Student Council! Just kidding about the blindfolds. The tournament will be held on March 8th at 6pm in the large gym of the high school. The fee will be $30 per team, and each team will need to have at least 6 people, (no more than 10), and it must be co-ed. The proceeds from this event will go towards the Student Council’s state project, “Love Makes a Family” which aims to provide foster and adoptive children and families with backpacks and other supplies to help make things easier. To sign up your team, or if you have questions, feel free to contact Kim Gile at gilek@oskycsd.org. Thanks for your support!