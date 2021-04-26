OHS Marketing Raises Funds For Special Olympics
Oskaloosa, Iowa – ‘Pinatas For A Purpose’ was held on Wednesday evening inside of Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa.
The pinata creations helped to raise over $500 to help students at OHS attend the Special Olympics.
OHS Senior Jaden Moore talked with Oskaloosa News about the fundraiser.
