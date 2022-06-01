OHS Girls Tennis Celebrates Season
by Bryan Kime
The Girl’s Tennis team celebrated the season with an outdoor supper at Coach Knoot’s house followed by awards.
Participation Awards: Andalyn Ide, Shannon VanReenen, Mya Helm
Varsity letter winners: Aubree Blanco, Presley Blommers, Jenna DeBoef, Autumn DeRonde, Abby Drost, Allyson Maxwell, Haruna Mori, Lexi Prather, Ava Ridenour, Lucy Roach
Little Hawkeye conference all-academic team: Aubree Blanco, Presley Blommers, Autumn DeRonde, Abby Drost, Haruna Mori, Lucy Roach
Coaches Award: Aubree Blanco
