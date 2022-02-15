OHS Choirs To Host Concert

“The Oskaloosa High School Choirs would like to invite our community to our trimester end concert. All of the information you need is listed below”

WHO – Oskaloosa High School Concert Choir and Chamber Choir

WHAT – 2nd trimester concert

WHERE – George Daily Auditorium.

WHEN – Tuesday, February 22nd. The concert starts at 7pm.

COST – There is no cost for this concert. There will be an opportunity for a free will donation.

