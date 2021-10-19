OHS Choir Set To Perform

The Oskaloosa Community School District would like to invite you to an upcoming choir concert featuring the Oskaloosa High School Concert Choir and Oskaloosa High School Chamber Choir. The concert will be Monday, November 8th at 8:00 pm at the George Daily Auditorium. There is no cost for the concert however there will be an opportunity to give towards a free-will donation. Our students have worked hard to put on the best possible performance for our community and we would be honored if you would attend.

Thank you for your continued support of our music program at OHS!