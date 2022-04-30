OHS Boys Track At Tulip Time Relays

by Mike Sterner

The boys were back at it Thursday night competing at Pella’s Tulip Time Relays. The team continues to crush their own PR bests with 23 new PRs on the night and 1 Season Best Relay. Leading the way on the oval was Patrick DeRonde winning the 1600 and anchoring the Distance Medley Relay to victory. Also claiming gold with a breakthrough performance in the Discus was Lukas Toubekis.

Our next meet is our Little Hawkeye Conference meet RIGHT HERE IN OSKALOOSA at Lacey Stadium. This is without doubt one of the premiere conferences in Iowa, so times will be fantastic to cheer on! We hope to see you there.