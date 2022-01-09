O.W.L.S Lunch & Learn “Restoring Treasures”

Friday, January 14, 2022

11:00 – 12:30 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Sign up today!

The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites adults of any age to the O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Souls) lunch and learn program on Friday, January 14th from 11:00 am -12:30pm at the Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center at Caldwell Park.

This month’s topic will be the “Restoring Treasures” and the guest speaker will be Judy Groenendyk, the owner of Brushed by Jude, located on the square in Oskaloosa. Judy will talk about how she finds and restores furniture and craft treasures to sell in her store. She will even give us a demonstration on restoring one of her projects!

This program will begin at 11:00 am and lunch time (bring your own lunch) will follow after the presentation. Participation is FREE and reservations are appreciated. Contact MCCB at (641)673-9327 or decook@mahaskacountyia.gov. to sign up.

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92 East, Oskaloosa. For information about more upcoming programs and events with MCCB, go to www.mahaskaconservation.com or Mahaska County Conservation on Facebook.