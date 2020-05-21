Numerous Student-Athletes on Easton/NFCA Academic List

Oskaloosa–A large number of Statesmen softball players were honored for their work in the classroom as the 2020 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes were announced recently.

A total of 14 individuals on Mike Christner’s team made the list, headlined by Lexi Resa (Jr., Liberty, Mo. Biology) with a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average. Jessica Rogers (Jr., Peyton, Colo., Psychology) (3.97), Abby Young (Sr., Dunlap, Ill., Exercise Science) (3.94), Peyton Parker (Jr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management) (3.92), and Lexy Underwood (Fr., Escalon, Calif., Elementary Education) (3.91) eclipsed the 3.9 mark as well.

Hallie Hebl (So., West Branch, Iowa, Sports Management) topped the 3.8 group at 3.85, while Madison Garchinski (Sr., Fairy Glen, Saskatchewan, Elementary Education) (3.81) and Shinead Promnitz (Fr., Krugendsorp, South Africa, Psychology) (3.80) fell into that section as well.

Alycia Jackson (Fr., Burlington, Iowa, Elementary Education), at 3.69, and Sonia Reddy (Sr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science), at 3.68, were next, while Rachael Haessly (Jr., Alpine, Calif., Biology) (3.63), Kiya Harper (Sr., Decatur, Ill., Exercise Science) (3.55), Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) (3.54), and Shiloh Cunningham (Fr., Lynnville, Iowa, Biology) (3.50) wrapped up the honored crew.

To be eligible for the award, individuals must own a 3.50 GPA.