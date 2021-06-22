Norwalk Captures Lead Early To Defeat Oskaloosa Indians Varsity

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-0 loss to Norwalk on Monday. Norwalk scored on a home run by Cael Eck in the first inning, a single by Cody Hargin in the second inning, and a home run by Evan Borst in the second inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians Varsity struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Norwalk, giving up eight runs.

Norwalk fired up the offense in the first inning, when Eck hit a solo homer.

One bright spot for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity was a single by Landon Briggs in the fourth inning.

Borst got the start for Norwalk. The hurler went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out nine.

Wes Wilcox led things off on the hill for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righthander allowed five hits and five runs over one and two-thirds innings, walking one. Aiden Hildenbrand and Tucker DeJong entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and a third innings and two innings respectively.

Norwalk smacked two home runs on the day. Eck had a long ball in the first inning. Borst had a four bagger in the second inning.

Jarrett Czerwinski, Briggs, and Kamden Criss each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Norwalk racked up nine hits on the day. Ryan Wood, Eck, and Casey Greenlee all managed multiple hits for Norwalk. Norwalk was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Hargin had the most chances in the field with 11.