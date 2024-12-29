North Central sizzles in second half to beat Dutch men’s basketball squad

DUBUQUE – A 51-point second half pushed the North Central University (Minn.) men’s basketball team to a 90-81 win over Central College Saturday in the opening game of the Loras Holiday Classic.

The Dutch (6-5) and Rams (5-5) were tied at 39-39 going into halftime with Central leading by as much as eight in the first half. The Rams shot 62.1% (18-29) in the second half to pull away.

“North Central really shot the ball well,” coach Joe Steinkamp said. “They spread us out and made a lot of plays.”

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Dutch played a game without All-American Joshua Van Gorp (5th-year, Pella, Pella Christian HS) who missed the contest with an injury.

Karson Wehde (sophomore, Ankeny) scored 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Central in Van Gorp’s absence.

“Karson had another great all-around game,” Steinkamp said.

Freshman guard Grant Uecker (Urbandale) had 15 points in his first start and forward Owen Schipper (freshman, Waukee) added 14 points with four rebounds and three assists.

“They were able to score in a lot of different ways,” Steinkamp said.

Will Henrickson (senior, Cedar Rapids, Marion) chipped in 13 points off the bench.

“He gave us a great lift,” Steinkamp said.

Central completes its appearance at the Loras Holiday Classic with a 2 p.m. game Sunday against Alma College (Mich.).

“We need to regroup and be better, especially defensively, tomorrow,” Steinkamp said.