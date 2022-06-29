NoCoast Beer Co. Achieves Iowa Green Brewery Platinum Certification

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – We are excited to congratulate NoCoast Beer Co., out of Oskaloosa, IA, on achieving the Iowa Green Brewery Certification’s Platinum award. NoCoast Beer Co. surpassed their bronze-level certification by furthering their environmental efforts and will be awarded the certification by the IGBC program on July 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm.

NoCoast Beer Co. received their bronze certification back in 2019 for their energy efficiency and resource/solid waste management practices. Their advancement to the highest level of certification was due to their use of geothermal renewable energy, use of reclaimed materials throughout the brewhouse, and their overall operational efficiency.

“We are so inspired and impressed that NoCoast Beer Co has just gone above and beyond!” says Jennifer Trent, project manager for the certification program.

NoCoast Beer Co. is the fourth brewery to ever earn a Platinum level achievement in this award-winning certification program. (The first being SingleSpeed out of Waterloo.) The Iowa Green Brewery Certification program, now well into its sixth year, has certified over 30 breweries and continues to assist Iowa craft breweries in minimizing their environmental impact while also advocating for sustainability and waste reduction into their brewing processes.

The Iowa Waste Reduction Center located at the University of Northern Iowa launched the Iowa Green Brewery Certification in 2016. To Learn more about the Iowa Green Brewery Certification program, visit iwrc.uni.edu/green-brewery.

Contact Molly Wells, Communications & Public Relations Manager at the University of Northern Iowa Iowa Waste Reduction Center, for more information at 319-273-5352 or molly.wells@uni.edu.