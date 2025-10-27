NO. 10 WARRIORS FALL SHORT IN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

October 26, 2025

Godfrey, IL – The No. 10 Indian Hills Women’s Soccer squad saw its postseason run in the District tournament come to an abrupt end with a penalty kick loss to No. 8 Lewis & Clark Community College (IL) on Sunday. The Warriors and Trailblazers tied 1-1 through 110:00 of action before Lewis & Clark edged the Warriors 7-6 in the penalty kick shootout.

The Warriors will now await their national tournament fate with a potential at-large bid. Indian Hills currently sits at 13-3-1 overall on the year. Eight District champions will earn an automatic bid to the national tournament while four programs will earn an at-large bid to the tournament November 16-22 in Enid, OK.

Indian Hills came up short on Sunday as the Trailblazers came out on top to advance to the third round of the District tournament. Lewis & Clark scored the initial goal in the second half before Indian Hills tallied the equalizer in the 78th minute. Sophomore Nana Tanikawa (Kawasaki, Japan/Takatsu) provided the goal on a one-touch strike from Mia Garza (Ottumwa, IA/Ottumwa).

The two sides battled through two scoreless overtime frames to force a penalty kick session. Ella Forsyth (Grimes, IA/Dallas Center-Grimes) opened the penalty kicks with a goal before freshman Annabelle Combes (Valence, France/Tezenas du Montcel) made a save in net to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Both sides missed a pair of penalty kicks through the first three sessions before Megan Lorjuste (Laval, Canada/Ecole Marie-Anne) and Kiara Levac (Sudbury, Canada/E.S.C. I’Horizon) buried back-to-back shots for the Warriors. The Warriors went on to convert five consecutive penalty kicks, but missed consecutive shots to give way for the Trailblazers in the 10th round. Lewis & Clark converted its final attempt to advance in the District tournament.

Indian Hills will look to earn an at-large bid for its second all-time trip to the national tournament. The national tournament selection show will be held on a date to be announced in the coming days.