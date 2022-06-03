NM Wins 7-3 Against BGM

BROOKLYN – North Mahaska posted another South Iowa Cedar League baseball win Wednesday with a 7-3 victory at BGM. North Mahaska (5-2) utilized nine hits, five walks and four Bear errors in securing their second win in as many nights.

Only one extra base hit was obtained by NM when Jaydyn Steil hit a double with an RBI. Jayden Stout drove in two runs with a single. Lucas Nunnikhoven and Sam Terpstra each hit RBI singles.

Nash Smith took the mound win allowing three runs, all earned, on five hits and a walk. He fanned six batter.

