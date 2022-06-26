NM Teams Sweep Monte

MONTEZUMA – North Mahaska made a clean sweep at Montezuma with the girls taking the softball game 2-1 and the boys winning 17-2.

Seniors Zoe Deucore and Morgan Hudson provided the bat support needed by the Warhawks with each hitting a double to drive in a run. Hudson then did her part of the defensive end striking out 12 Montezuma batters. She gave up four hits and walked three. Colby Sampson and Jalyana Shipley also hit singles.

In the boys’ game, North Mahaska pounded Montezuma for 17 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of 10 Monte errors.

Ben Johannes hit two singles and drove in four runs; Jaydyn Steil rapped a two-run homer; and Drake Hall hit two singles with two RBIs. Sam Terpstra hit an RBI double, and Nash Smith and Jack Kelderman added singles with an RBI.

Terpstra, Johannes and Jayden Stout each stole two bases. Smith went the distance giving up two earned runs on four hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.

North Mahaska teams will host BGM on Monday.