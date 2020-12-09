NM Stays Unbeaten

by RD Keep

Warhawks Top L-S, 65-55

SULLY – North Mahaska dominated the boards Tuesday as they travelled to Lynnville-Sully for a South Iowa Cedar League basketball contest. The visiting Warhawks yanked down 54 rebounds and hit key free throws in the final minute to secure a 65-55 victory.

Even though they missed shots NM was able to grab offensive boards, reset the offense and score. They took early control of the foul-riddled contest (48 foul shots) leading 18-7 after one period and building an 18-point advantage at halftime, 32-14. Each team made a run, but North Mahaska was able to maintain a double-digit advantage as they entered the final frame.

NM led 56-41 with 6 minutes 6 seconds to play when the Hawks went on a 7-0 scoring spree to cut the lead to eight. The Warhawks came back to lead 59-50 on Braden Steel’s inside jumper with three minutes to play. A technical on a Warhawk player was converted for two points and the Hawks scored on the inbounds play cutting the lead to 59-54. In final 1:32 NM went 4-for-6 at the free throw line and Addy Bollman dropped a short jumper and the defense kept Lynnville-Sully away from the basket.

“We played well on the boards and hit free throws when we needed to,” said NM coach Seth Streebin. “It’s tough to play here. We still turned the ball over too many times but I thought our inside game was the key.”

Two Warhawks finished with double-doubles. Braden Steel scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Nash Smith scored 11 points with 16 boards. Lane Harmon also scored 11 points and had six rebounds. Blake Readshaw added nine points, Sam Terpstra had six and Bollman and Dylan Klinker each scored five.

Corder Noun Harder led L-S with 14, Carsten James had 12 and Karter Smead added 10.

North Mahaska sits atop the SICL West with a record of 3-0. L-S falls to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.