NM Softball Earns Honors

NEW SHARON – Seven members of the North Mahaska Warhawk softball team earned South Iowa Cedar League Conference recognition. The Warhawks had three named to the first team, two to the second and two honorable mention. Regan Grewe also picked up a first team Southeast District nod in Class 2A.

North Mahaska finished the season at 19-6 overall and second behind Sigourney at 14-2

Grewe, a senior, was named first team as a pitcher. She was fifth in the conference in earned run average with a 3.14. She had a season record of 11-4 with one save. She gave up 62 runs on 95 hits with 36 walks and two hit batsmen.

She helped her team at the plate with a league-leading batting average of .562. She scored 24 runs on 41 hits with 10, doubles, a triple and 10 homeruns to drive in 40 runs. She holds the career record for homeruns with 31 and drove in 126 runs.

Junior Maddie Doonan earned first team as an infielder. She recorded 161 putouts with two errors for a .988 fielding average. At the plate she was seventh in the league with a batting average of .447. She collected 34 hits with 13 doubles, three homeruns and a triple and drove in 23 runs.

Sophomore shortstop Olivia Ridgeway earned first team honors. She recorded 50 assists and 26 putouts with eight errors on 84 chances and a .905 fielding percentage. At the plate she batted .355 hitting 18 singles, seven triples and a double and scored 30 runs. She went 21-for-26 in stolen bases.

Senior infielder Kayla Readshaw picked up second team conference award. She had a .729 fielding average with 23 putouts. She batted .279 with 17 hits including five doubles. Using her speed she stole16 bases and score eight runs. She walked 10 times and was hit by pitch twice for an on base percentage of .413.

Sophomore outfielder Kaylia Shipman also picked up second team honors. Her fielding percentage was .968 with 29 putouts and just one error in 31 chances. On the base paths she stole 19 bases. She scored 31 times and drove in 15 runs on eight singles, four doubles and a homerun. She walked 10 times.

Freshman Lydia Howell and sophomore Kylie Van Weelden earned honorable mention. Howell played in all 24 games in the outfield and Van Weelden played 23 games behind the plate.