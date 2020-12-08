NM Girls Hold Off Osky, 42-41

by RD Keep

NEW SHARON – It was not a pretty victory by any means but North Mahaska survived to place another “W” in the win column. The Warhawks Class 4A Oskaloosa in a nonconference game Monday winning 42-41.

Much of the credit goes to the ability to hit free throws. North Mahaska drained 15-of-32 attempts including an 11-for-14 effort from Addie Schilling. Her drives to the basket did not result in points but sent her to the free throw line where she was able to cash them in.

Turnovers proved costly to North Mahaska including a miscue on an inbounds play with less than 20 seconds to play. Oskaloosa took the ball but the Warhawk defense stepped up to keep them from reaching the basket.

Schilling led the scoring with 17 points. She was credited with five rebounds, four steals, four assists and three blocks. Breanna Fogle, despite foul trouble, scored nine points and had six rebounds. Layla Hargis finished with eight points and a team-high 11rebounds. Makenzie Hicklin recorded five rebounds and Jessica Castaneda had three assists and three steals.

It will be a fast turnaround for North Mahaska 2-1 as they face No. 8 Lynnville-Sully Tuesday. They will host Colfax-Mingo on Friday.