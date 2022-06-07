NM Girls Fall Twice at Osky Tourney

OSKALOOSA – North Mahaska’s softball team competed against a pair of quality ball clubs at the Oskaloosa tournament Saturday. The Warhawks fell to perennial Class 4A power Norwalk 4-0 and Class 2A Chariton 3-0.

North Mahaska coach Erica Groom said she was pleased with her team against some strong competition.

“Today was a day of learning and a potential confidence builder,” said Groom via her Facebook post. “We played some tough teams ,but I tell you what, we stayed with them. You take out a couple of errors by us and it was an even closer game.

“We started out playing 4A Norwalk. We held them 0-0 until the 3rd inning and then they scored one run. The next inning ,they scored another and the last inning they scored two.”

North Mahaska was limited to three hist in the game with Norwalk. Zoe Deucore hit a double while Morgan Hudson and Madeline Doonan hit singles.

Hudson gave up four runs, one earned and struck out nine.

North Mahaska held the Chargers scoreless through four innings. In the fifth a North Mahaska error allowed the opportunity for the Chargers to score their three runs.

“We definitely need to work on our bats,” said Groom. “We struggled. We left runners on the base that we had opportunities to score and didn’t capitalize. “Morgan Hudson did an amazing job pitching. She had 14 strikeouts today. She only walked one batter and then hit one batter. Overall, I am extremely proud of the team. The next couple of weeks are busy for the Warhawks with 10 games coming up.”

Against Chariton Jalayna Shipley and Zoe Deucore each hit two singles. Regan Grewe singled.