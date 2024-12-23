NM Girls Eighth at Chariton

CHARITON – North Mahaska’s girls claimed two titles and eight place at the Chariton Girls’ Warhorse Invitational wrestling meet Saturday. Macie Little at 125 pounds and Kieren Perez at 145 stood atop of the podium at the end of the day. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s juggernaut team won with 227 points followed by Ottumwa with 176.5. North Mahaska accumulated 99 points.

Little pinned her way to the top spending less than a minute in her first two matches. Cayten Coakley of WACO fell in 23 seconds and West Marshall’s Sophia Beebe fell in 51 seconds. Sigourney’s Sadie Clarahan was pinned by Little in the North Mahaska wrestlers longest match in 3:44. Little took down Kendra Krause of EBF in 2:57 in the final bout.

Perez received byes in the first round and pinned Isabella Sinnard of Knoxville in her quarterfinal match in 1 minute. Hadley Millang of Colfax-Mingo fell in the semifinals in1:59. Perez faced West Marshal’s Lillian Fischer in the finals and pinned her in 1:01.

Kaylia Shipman and Ruby Wallerich represented the Warhawks at 115 pounds. Shipman placed third in the weight class. Shipman pinned WACO’s Deedra Graber in 25 seconds in the opener and took 2:22 to pin Kendall Birk of Cardinal. In the semifinals, Shipman was pinned by Stella Cupples of Newton in 1:47. In the consolation semifinals, Shipman pinned Oskaloosa’s Jaylynn Kerr in 1:27 and Ottumwa’s Bradi Houston in 4:32 for third place.

Sophomore Addison Terpstra picked up fifth for the Warhawks in an eight-person bracket at 100 pounds. She lost her opener to Haydn Francis of Ottumwa in 1:35. In the consolation bracket, Terpstra pinned WACO’s Addison Allman in 1:40. Lola Vohn pinned Terpstra in the consolation semifinal in 1:28. In her fifth place match Terpstra scored a 19-5 major decision over Sigourney’s Izzy McCullough.

Marissa Little and Moriah Stout competed at 155 pounds with Little placing eighth in the 13-person bracket. Little lost her opener to eventual champion Chelsea Smith of EBF in 1:06. Little received a bye then she pinned Colfax-Mingo’s Lillie Jones in 57 seconds. She advanced by pinning Clarke’s Fernanda Silva in 1:30. Little faced Knoxville’ Destiney Keith for seventh and was pinned in 3:29.

The team completed its first half of the season and will return to action in January.

Team Scores: 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 231, 2. Ottumwa 176.5, 3. West Marshall 136, 4. Colfax-Mingo 124, 5. Newton 119, 6. Cardinal 113.5, 7. Pekin 101, 8. North Mahaska 99, 9, Sigourney 85.5, 10. Knoxville 81, 11. BGM 79, 12. Chariton 58, 13. Oskaloosa 51.5, 14. Wapello 51, 15. WACO 41, 16. Moravia 34.5, 17. Clarke 31, 18. Keokuk 26.5, 19. Centerville 10.