NM Enrollment Trending Upward

NORTH MAHASKA – North Mahaska School’s certified enrollment remains steady with 0.4 percent of an enrollment decline when comparing enrollment from the 2019-2020 to the 2020-2021 school year. Overall, enrollment trends have seen an 8 percent increase over the past five years.

Currently, the district’s certified resident enrollment is at 486.78 students. The district currently has 122.60 students open enrolled into the district for a total enrollment of students served at 569.28. Why the partial numbers? Partial numbers occur because preschool students and those students who are dual-enrolled or in the district’s home school assistance program count as a partial student and do not receive the full weighting of a full-time student.

North Mahaska’s superintendent, Angela Livezey, attributes the overall positive trend in enrollment to the school environment and strong education.

“We have outstanding students, staff, and community,” said Livezey. “We provide high quality education and are relentlessly committed to preparing students to be college and career ready.

“We are also working hard to enhance the physical school environment to include secure entrances, added classroom space, air conditioning, a connection to the early childhood building, a safe room where students can go to keep safe during severe weather, renovated locker rooms, and a multipurpose fitness/wrestling room.”