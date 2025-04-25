NM Boys Make Huge Strides at EBF

EDDYVILLE – North Mahaska’s boy’s track team had its best outing of the season Thursday claiming first in two events. The Warhawks picked up a pair of individual wins and finished seventh. The meet was a bit of a preview of the upcoming South Iowa Cedar League meet with six of the teams in Class B coming from the SICL.

Sigourney won the meet with 129 points followed by English Valleys with 117 and Iowa Valley scoring 92. North Mahaska finished with 47.

Tyson Ferguson ran his personal best in the 400-meter hurdles to win in 1 minute, .53 seconds. His teammate Max Reed placed seventh in the event in 1:10.73. The other first place came off the legs of Jeb Goemaat, who won the 800 meters in 2:16.52.

Senior Axle Patterson picked up a third and fifth in the distance races. He set a personal best in the 3,200 for third in 11:45.09 and had another personal best in the 1,600 in 5:24.28.

William Cox was third in the 200 meters in 24.69. The shuttle hurdle team of Reed, Jackson Doak, Charlie Goemaat and Ferguson was third in 1:08.43.

Reed garnered a fifth in the 110 hurdles in 17.44, which was also a personal best. Cox, J. Goemaat, C. Goemaat and Ferguson was fifth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 47.68. Doak, J. Goemaat, Cox and C. Goemaat captured fifth in the sprint medley in 1:45.88.

The team will travel to South Tama on Tuesday.