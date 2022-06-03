NM Boys Explode for Win Over Monte

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning May 31 to post a 12-2 victory over Montezuma. The explosion broke a 2-2 tie to give the Warhawks the South Iowa Cedar league victory.

Montezuma, who was limited to three hits on the night, scored two runs in the top of the second inning. North Mahaska (4-2) tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. From there neither team could find home plate.

In the sixth the wheels came off the cart with North Mahaska hitting the ball combined with Brave walks. Nash Smith came to the plat with bases loaded and two out and drilled a double ending the game and leaving the Braves winless on the season.

Three of North Mahaska’s hits were doubles. Smith had two of them and accounted for four RBIs. Dodge Duke hit a single and double with two RBI and Jaydyn Steil hit an RBI-double.

Duke was the starting pitcher and threw 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks and struck out three. Nolan Andersen earned the win yielding a hit and a hit batsman.

Four pitchers threw for Monte (0-4) walking 10 and hitting three batters. They combined for five strikeouts.