Nelson Pioneer Farm Launches New Program

Mahaska County, Iowa – On Thursday, May 13, the Nelson Pioneer Farm will launch a new monthly program series “Library Treasures” at 11 a.m. This Meet THEN Eat program will feature a piece of the library and archival collection and is presented by Historical Society Librarian Joan Vande Weerdhof. Participants are invited to the library for the program with conversation, then bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds following the program. No food in the library.

“We have a lot of incredible resources in our genealogy library and archives that are currently not on display or cannot be displayed in an exhibit for long periods of time,” explains Director/Curator Margaret Spiegel. “This program will be a chance for people to see items that aren’t available for viewing during a regular visit. And no doubt, lots of wonderful conversation will happen about the program’s topic.”

May’s program topic is Wagon Trains. This will be a monthly series on the 2nd Thursday of each month from May thru September 2021.

The library is located on the 3rd floor of the museum building. Masks are required in the museum building. If anyone would like to view the program but is not able to climb the stairs, please contact Margaret at 641-672-2989 or curator@nelsonpioneer.org for accommodations.