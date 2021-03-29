Nelson Pioneer Farm Announces Modified Opening for 2021 Season

Mahaska County, Iowa – The Board of Directors for the Mahaska County Historical Society approved what to expect at the Nelson Pioneer Farm for 2021. Starting on May 1, the historic site will be available for public visitation by appointment only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays during its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can schedule a 2 hour visit with arrival times set at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. An online form will be available at nelsonpioneer.org to purchase tickets for their appointment time or guests can call the office at 641-672-2989 to purchase tickets.

“This modified opening allows us to manage traffic on site and allows for cleaning between visitors,” explains Director/Curator Margaret Spiegel. “We know people are anxious to get out and about for the summer, and we are excited to offer an experience for them. We just want to make sure our staff knows when to expect visitors and keep groups small enough to stay safe. Increased vaccination rates have helped stabilize COVID numbers overall, but we still want to be vigilant with the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers.”

Visitors can still look forward to a self-guided exploration of the site at their own pace. Masks and social distancing will be required in the museum building because of its enclosed space, and highly advised when in other buildings.

Special events and programs will be scheduled throughout the season, including the 55th Annual Fall Festival on September 18th.

“It will be wonderful to have visitors on site again. We spent our 2020 closure making building repairs and renovating exhibits so there are lots of new things to see. We appreciate everyone working with us during these temporary changes and are optimistic that the 2022 season will be back to normal,” concludes Spiegel. “We look forward to seeing you!”