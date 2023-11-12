Nels Don Celestin Nord

January 12, 1939 – November 11, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Nels Don Celestin Nord, 84, of rural Oskaloosa passed away at the Mahaska Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa Iowa, on November 11, 2023, after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Donnie, as he was called by his family, was born on January 12, 1939 at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines Iowa. Donnie was the second of five children of Dr. Don H. Nord M.D. and Celeste (Mathis) Nord R.N.

Donnie was raised in Huxley, Iowa, and graduated from Huxley High School in 1956. He attended the University of Iowa and University of Arkansas.

After attending college, Donnie joined the Marine Corps Reserves from 1962 to 1968. He went into farming, raising Charolais cattle and Thoroughbred Horses with his brother, Rick, on a farm near Melrose, Iowa.

On June 9, 1979, he was united in marriage to Donna Kanselaar at the Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 1985, he went to work in the transportation business as operations manager for Ruan Transportation and was a dedicated employee for over 30 years.

Donnie’s passion was taking care of his beautiful homestead in rural Mahaska County. He had a passion for flowers and was proud of his manicured lawn. He also enjoyed tending to his large garden and watching the birds.

Donnie was a member of the American Legion in Des Moines and a Lifetime Member of the Huxley Historical Society. He loved going to all the Huxley High School reunions and never missed one of them.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Donna Nord, of forty-four years, and her children (Angie, Rich and Denny); brothers: Mark (& Wanda) Nord of Polk City, Nels (& Rowena) Nord of Huxley and Rick (& Linda) Nord of Nowalk; as well as 12 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister and her husband, Karen and Leo Dunne.

Per Donnie’s wishes his body has been cremated.

A graveside memorial service and burial will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Cambridge Cemetery at Cambridge, Iowa with Reverend Tim Jacobsen officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Donnie was a passionate cat lover, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stephen’s Memorial Animal shelter, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

