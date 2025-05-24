Native Plants Offer Big Benefits for Water, Wildlife, and Local Landscapes

Mahaska County residents recently had a unique opportunity to purchase native Iowa plants through a fundraising sale organized by the Mahaska County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Held at the Environmental Learning Center and the Oskaloosa Farmers Market, the sale featured more than 20 varieties of flowering plants and grasses at just $3 each. The goal was simple: to promote local ecological health while raising funds for educational programs.

Native plants like butterfly milkweed, prairie blazingstar, and little bluestem are more than just beautiful additions to a garden. These species have deep roots in Iowa’s prairies—both historically and literally—and are essential to preserving soil health and water quality. Because they evolved in this region, they’re exceptionally hardy, able to thrive in local weather conditions without the need for fertilizers or excess watering.

The benefits extend beyond low maintenance. Native plant species play a critical role in reducing runoff and erosion. Their deep root systems help stabilize soil and allow rainwater to infiltrate into the ground rather than wash away valuable topsoil. This, in turn, reduces the flow of pollutants and nutrients into Iowa’s streams, rivers, and ultimately the Mississippi River. By choosing native plants, residents are doing their part to improve water quality not just locally, but nationally.

The plants also support pollinator populations, including honeybees and the threatened monarch butterfly. With many traditional habitats lost to development and agriculture, pollinator-friendly plants such as milkweed provide vital food sources and breeding grounds. Without pollinators, crops—and the global food supply—are at risk.

Volunteers and board members from the Mahaska County SWCD say the interest in native plants has grown steadily in recent years as residents become more aware of environmental issues. The sale helps fund local conservation outreach, including student poster contests and classroom education programs.

Planting native is not just a trend—it’s a practical solution that contributes to biodiversity, conserves resources, and protects Iowa’s natural heritage for future generations.