Nash Picks Up Second-Consecutive Heart POW Award

Oskaloosa–Harry Nash (Jr., Basingstoke, England, Sports Management) led the Statesmen men’s soccer team to a pair of shutouts and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Nash earned his second honor in as many weeks as William Penn (10-6, 6-4 Heart) collected two wins, including a victory over #17 Baker last Saturday.

The junior, who was untested in last Tuesday’s triumph over Mount Mercy, managed three saves against the ranked Wildcats.

For the year, Nash owns a 5-1 record with a 0.83 Goals Against Average. He has posted three shutouts with 12 saves to his credit.

The award is the third for the program this year.