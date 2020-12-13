Myrna “Phyllis” Harding

April 19, 1929 – December 12, 2020

Eddyville, Iowa | Age 91

Myrna “Phyllis” Harding, passed away on December 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on April 19, 1929 to Lloyd James and Lolo Gladys (Thompson) Johnson in Fredrick, Iowa.

Phyllis married John Den Hartog, and they had two children, Clifton and Darryl. She was also blessed with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. They divorced on August 2, 1962.

Phyllis later married Donald Fredrick Harding on September 23, 1967. After 22 years of marriage “Curly” Donald Harding passed away on August 21, 1994.

Phyllis was a member of the Eddyville United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, flower gardening, fishing and being a grandma.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Clifton Den Hartog of Knoxville and Darryl Den Hartog of Ottumwa; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; a brother, John (& Delores) Johnson of Eddyville; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson and Marilyn Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd James and Lolo Gladys Johnson; her husband, Donald “Curly” Harding, and siblings: Pearl, Robert, Helen, Jim, Don, Myron, and Ervin.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Eddyville United Methodist Church with Rev. Olivia Fabros officiating.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Corners Cemetery near Eddyville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, opening to the public at 10:00 a.m., with family being present from 5-7 p.m. at the Eddyville Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left for the family at eddyvillefuneralchapel.com.