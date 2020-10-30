MOM’S MEALS EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN GRINNELL, IOWA

(Grinnell, IA – October 29, 2020) Mom’s Meals, a leading national provider of home-delivered meals, has expanded its operations in Grinnell, Iowa, adding jobs and office space. The offices, located at 1810 West St, will provide an additional 6,000 square feet of office space, adding to the company’s current offices at 810 Blakely Circle.

“As we’ve expanded operations in Grinnell, we are happy to be able to add jobs to the community,” said Craig Schultz, Grinnell Plant Manager for Mom’s Meals. “We plan to house our local human resources department in the space and use it as a training center for our nearby production facility.”

Mom’s Meals provides fully-prepared, refrigerated meals delivered direct to homes nationwide through programs to support long-term care, chronic care, and post-discharge care. The company’s offerings include meals tailored to meet the needs of individuals with chronic conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, and heart disease, with the goal of reducing hospital readmissions and keeping people with special dietary needs healthier at home.

The additional space will support 30 new full-time positions, many of which are dedicated to HR and training needs for the nearby 40,000 square foot kitchen facility, where over 230 current employees make a portion of the organization’s meals that are delivered across the country.

“The people of Grinnell have been incredibly accommodating,” said Schultz. “We’re excited to continue expanding and hiring within this great community.”