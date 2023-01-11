Missoula Children’s Theater at George Daily Auditorium

by Ken Allsup

January 11th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Hard work by area youth is taking place at George Daily Auditorium this week as Missoula Children’s Theater is in town.

The youth are preparing for two performances of ‘The Jungle Book’ on Saturday, January 14th, at 3 and 7 pm at the Auditorium.

They have just one week to learn lines, songs, and dance for the production that features dozens of people.

Missoula Children’s Theater has visited Oskaloosa for the past 20 years. “So for most of our history, we’ve been seeing the red truck of Missoula coming to town,” said Allison McGuire of George Daily Auditorium.

The performances will be an hour in length. “It is a great opportunity to come and see, especially if you’ve got young ones who’ve never been to the theater before,” added McGuire.

You can get tickets to either show or learn more about the Auditorium by visiting https://georgedaily.org/ or by phone at 641.672.0799.