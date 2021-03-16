Miller-Meeks Visits Border to See Crisis Firsthand

EL PASO, T.X.—Today, March 15th, 2021, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, joined a group of members on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet with border patrol agents and assess the situation on the ground. During the trip, members toured the El Paso Central Processing Center. Following the Processing Center tour, the members toured the border fence and spoke with border patrol agents about the challenges they are facing.

“This trip was incredibly informative for me to see the border crisis firsthand. We have unaccompanied minors crossing illegally, smugglers and traffickers bringing narcotics, individuals on the terror watch list, and positive COVID-19 tests crossing our border with Mexico,” said Miller-Meeks. “We need to be doing more to support our brave Customs and Border Patrol agents. They are putting their lives at risk every day and facing physical, mental, and health challenges that are going unaddressed. Congress must immediately act to address the disorder at the border.”