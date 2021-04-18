Miller-Meeks Stops By Eggs And Issues

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The 2021 edition of Eggs and Issues came to a close on Saturday morning with a visit from Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Miller-Meeks spoke about the United States southern border and the current situation at the Rio Grande Valley, where she had recently returned from an official visit.

“I heard from the border agents that they just want to be able to enforce the laws that are on the books,” said Miller-Meeks of her conversations with agents, indicating the morale of the agents “has decreased.”

“It is a crisis and disorder at the border due to executive order,” said Miller-Meeks.

Miller-Meeks also indicated that individuals that were taken into custody after crossing the border were being moved to other locations within the interior of the United States. “It’s not enough to just transit them out, so there’s not crowding in the facilities; they need to do policy work that takes care of the problem at the border.”

Miller-Meeks said that over 104,000 people came across the border illegally in February and that 175,000 people came across the border illegally in March. “They said there were 40,000 who were detected but not apprehended in February.”

“There are individuals coming across that are on the terror watchlist,” said Miller-Meeks. “That’s a huge problem.

Miller-Meeks also answered questions posed by constituents about her vote on the American Rescue Plan and a follow-up on the previous conversation about the situation at the border.

Also discussed was the transition to Congress and the election process between herself and challenger Rita Hart.

You can watch the full Eggs and Issues episode at the top of this page.