Miller-Meeks Leads Letter Inviting First American Pope, Pope Leo XIV to Address Congress

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) is leading a formal letter to Speaker Mike Johnson requesting an invitation for Pope Leo XIV to address a Joint Session of Congress.

The letter comes just days after Congresswoman Miller-Meeks joined a historic congressional delegation to the Vatican for the (inaugural) Mass of Pope Leo XIV—the first American pope—alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and nearly 20 members of Congress.

“Pope Leo XIV represents a profound moment in both American and world history,” said Miller-Meeks. “His life, leadership, and message of faith are already uniting people across the globe. Whether you’re Catholic or not, his message is one of human dignity, responsibility, and truth. It would be an incredible honor for Congress and the American people to hear directly from him. At a time when the world is searching for moral clarity and renewed purpose, Congress should welcome that message.”

If accepted, Pope Leo XIV would become only the second pontiff in history to address a Joint Session of Congress.

Joining Rep. Miller-Meeks in penning this letter are Reps. Jeff Hurd (CO), Michael T. McCaul (TX), Chuck Fleischmann (TN), Don Bacon (NE), Tom Barrett (MI), Buddy Carter (GA), Mark B. Messmer (IN), Rob Bresnahan Jr. (PA), Glenn Grothman (WI), Carlos Gimenez (FL), Darin LaHood (IL), Rick Crawford (AR), and Michael V. Lawler (NY).