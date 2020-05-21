MIDWESTONE DONATES TO AREA NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Oskaloosa, IA (May, 2020) –As the effects of the pandemic spread, our small business customers, consumers, and communities are encountering hardships. Families are being impacted by lay-offs, students who depend on schools for meals are at-risk, and non-profit agencies and service organizations are canceling revenue-generating events.

To aid our customers and those who should be, MidWestOne Bank is providing more than $150,000 in donations to be spread across our 5 state markets. MidWestOne Bank in Oskaloosa is pleased to announce they has chosen the following non-profit organizations for their portion of the contributions: Oskaloosa Student Council “Pantry,” Love, Inc., Ecumenical Cupboard, Crisis Intervention, and Stephen’s Memorial Animal Shelter. In addition to providing necessary financial services during this time, we are proud to contribute financially to help these organizations continue their positive work in our community.

“As a community bank, we are here to help in many ways. We understand this is a financially stressful time for so many of our friends and neighbors and this is one way that we can ease some of that stress,” said Sandy Bailey, MidWestOne Bank Market President.