Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: #21-30

Oskaloosa–William Penn began sponsoring men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate sport in the 1970-1971 school year. Fifty years later, the program is still going strong with exceptional student-athletes adding to the history every campaign. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, the William Penn Athletic Communications department has constructed a list of the top 50 wrestlers of all-time.

The following grapplers are ranked from #21-30 on that list.

(#21) Kendall Horrocks (2004-2005)–All-American (7th), regional champion

(#22) Chauncey Coleman (2004, 2006-2008)–All-American (7th)

(#23) Shamar Haynes (2007-2008)–All-American (7th), regional champion

(#24) Edgar Haynes (2008)–All-American (7th)

(#25) Kyle Soderblom (2012-2015)–All-American (7th)

(#26) Joe Eads (2018, 2020-present)–All-American (7th)

(#27) Carey Cloud (2012-2015)–All-American (8th)

(#28) Brandon Graham (2004, 2006-2008)–Three-time national qualifier, ranks 5th in career wins (since 2001-2002)

(#29) Dustin Howa (2006-2007, 2009-2010)–Four-time national qualifier, regional champion

(#30) Dan Williams (2002-2005)–Three-time national qualifier, regional champion

Congratulations to the aforementioned individuals!

Note: As with all recognition lists of this nature, they are not perfect and are subject to scrutiny. In the end, we just want to spotlight the incredible former student-athletes who represented the navy and gold.