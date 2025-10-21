McGriff Resigns as Oskaloosa Schools Finance Director, Citing “Smear Campaign” and “Cruelty” from Board Leadership

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — October 20, 2025 — In a sharply worded resignation letter distributed Monday to district staff and board members, Oskaloosa Community School District Finance Director Sarah McGriff announced her resignation effective November 17, 2025, citing what she described as a “targeted smear campaign” and “personal vendettas” by members of the school board.

McGriff’s letter praised Superintendent Dr. Mike Fisher, describing him as “a compassionate, moral, and faith-driven leader” whose “character stands unshaken despite relentless false attacks and lies.” She credited Fisher and the district’s central office staff as the reason she remained through what she called “immense difficulty” over the past six months.

However, McGriff said that “the board president and her allies” have engaged in repeated harassment and misinformation, including false claims about district finances and enrollment. She alleged one board member “showed up unannounced to interrogate staff” and had written that he would “break Dr. Fisher or make his inner circle nervous.”

“Despite irrefutable data showing our finances are strong, culture is healthy, and enrollment is growing,” McGriff wrote, “these three board members have continued to spread misinformation to damage reputations and erode trust to advance their personal agendas.”

McGriff said her decision to leave stemmed from emotional exhaustion and a desire to speak freely outside her administrative role.

“In this role, I cannot speak freely,” she stated. “Outside of it, I can advocate for truth, justice, and accountability using data and evidence to expose wrongdoing.”

Her letter also referenced what she called a “wasteful state audit” initiated “out of spite” by the board president and her allies, calling it “a direct attack on the integrity of both Dr. Fisher and me.”

Superintendent Fisher Responds

In an interview Monday with Oskaloosa News, Superintendent Fisher said McGriff’s resignation was “heartbreaking” and described her as “one of the top school finance directors I’ve ever worked with.” Fisher said McGriff “cleaned up many, many years of things that needed to be fixed” and left the district “financially healthy and stable”

Fisher confirmed that McGriff’s resignation letter was sent to all district staff and school board members and said the district will begin the process of finding her replacement.

“We’re going to begin searching for our next Director of Finance,” he said. “That will be a multi-month project, but we have contingency plans to ensure compliance and stability in the meantime.”

Board President Responds

When contacted for comment, School Board President Kathy Butler told Oskaloosa News,

“This is Mike’s employee so you will have to have him comment.”

Butler did not respond to questions regarding the allegations of harassment or the audit referenced in McGriff’s resignation letter.