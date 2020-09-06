McGriff New Business Manager at North Mahaska

by RD Keep

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska has a familiar face overseeing the school district’s finances. Sarah McGriff, a former student, was sworn in by school board president Dirk Wilkin Aug. 17. She replaces long-time business manager Cindy Quang, who moved to Nebraska this summer.

McGriff is a 2012 graduate of North Mahaska and received her Bachelor of Arts in business and accounting from Texas State University. She received her MBA from Maryville University.

“I’m so happy to be back serving in this community,” said McGriff. “I owe so much to the teachers that helped me find my career path and chase my dreams. I am excited to help continue that tradition of North Mahaska greatness as a staff member now.”

McGriff will be responsible for handling the district finances, state and federal reporting, payroll, budgeting and will serve as secretary to the board of directors.

She is the daughter of Amy and Cary McGriff and cares for four dogs, Bentley, Beau, Biscuit and Tabby. She is passionate about animal rescue but is also a talented trumpet player. She enjoys camping, aerial arts and is a leader of Zero Gravity Youth Group in Oskaloosa.

McGriff began her duties in early August.