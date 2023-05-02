Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held

The Mahaska County Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale Saturday May 20, 2023. It will be held 8 – 11 am at the Mahaska County Extension and Outreach Office auditorium.

They will be selling a limited selection of annuals including vegetables – many heirloom, perennial divisions, and second time around gardening items.

Proceeds from the sale support Master Gardener activities in Mahaska County including future speaker fees. Many of the Mahaska County Master Gardener events are free and open to the public because of plant sale proceeds.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their twentieth year. The local program organized after the county held their first training. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community.

More information about this and other horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.