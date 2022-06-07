MARQUES EARNS NJCAA LEA PLARSKI AWARD

Ottumwa, IA – Pablo Marques (João Pessoa, Brazil/Colégio Meta) of the Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team has been awarded the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Lea Plarski Award. An honor given annually to a junior college student-athlete who best exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence, and athletic ability, Marques becomes the first Indian Hills student-athlete to earn the prestigious award.

“Pablo is a once-in-a-decade type of player for a coach,” stated Nuss. Not only is he an excellent player, his work ethic is incredible. He is a leader that gets the best of everyone around him. He can be extremely competitive but still have a smile on his face. Pablo is an excellent example for his teammates. I am humbled to be a small part of his career. I am so proud of what he has accomplished so far and I am excited to see what his future holds.”

