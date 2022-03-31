Marion & Mahaska County Extensionand OutreachAnnounce2ndAnnual Great Iowa Road Trip

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Marion and MahaskaCounty,announced the sequel to last year’s inaugural Great Iowa Road Trip. This year’s event will be held on April 8thand 9thand will feature 29 businesses across the two counties. The Great Iowa Road Trip is aself-guided tour of participating businesses in Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Pella, New Sharon and rural areas around these communities.

‘Last year’s Great Iowa Road Trip was such a success, it just made sense to bring it back again this year,’ said Dan Nieland, Community and Economic Development Coordinator for Iowa State Extension. ‘Along with our community partners, ISU Extension is committed to doing our part to support economic growth for small business. It was exciting to see so many businesses and communities step up to be a part of this year’s Road Trip.’

Iowa State Extension partnered with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, Visit Pella, Mahaska Chamber & Development Group and Marion County Economic Development Commission to bring about the Great Iowa Road Trip. Hours for the event are 9:00-5:00 on April 8thand 9:00-1:00 on April 9th