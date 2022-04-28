Main Street Iowa Development Awards Celebration Honors Outstanding Achievements

Main Street Iowa hosted the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines on Friday, April 22. The program honored the efforts of those who work tirelessly to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns – the heart and soul of communities across the state.

Oskaloosa Main Street recognized Vicky Collette for the Volunteer of the Year Leadership Award. Vicky serves on the Oskaloosa Main Street Design Committee and spearheaded the Christmas Window StoryWalk®. This event received a Mahaska County Community Foundation Grant thanks to Vicky’s hard work and grant writing skills. Vicky is a founding member of the Golden Goose Club in Oskaloosa. The club is made up of only women, who have a passion for the community and making a positive impact in it. “We thank Vicky for all of her contributions to help strengthen Oskaloosa and are thrilled to have her continue her volunteerism on the Design Committee”, stated Amy Brainard, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. Governor Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority, presented the honors. “The Main Street Iowa program is a powerful economic development tool that has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1985,” said Durham. “We continue to see significant growth in business, jobs, and investment in communities of all sizes because of the program. As a result, these districts serve as inspiring examples of what’s possible for Iowa’s downtowns.”

“Main Street is grassroots economic development,” said Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa State Coordinator. “It is inspiring to witness the impactful work of local Main Street program staff, volunteers, and community partners.” In 1985, the Iowa Legislature adopted Main Street America’s Four Point Approach® to district revitalization by establishing Main Street Iowa within the agency that is now the IEDA. Since then, local Main Street programs have made a significant impact on Iowa’s economy, including 5,237 new businesses, 15,579 jobs and more than 13,000 building projects totaling more than $2.4 billion in private investment.