Mailloux, Ogunsanya Claim February POM Honors

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced its February Players of the Month.

Baseball player Shane Mailloux (So., Santee, Calif., Business Management) earned the male honor, while women’s wrestler Christianah Ogunsanya (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) was selected as the female recipient. Mailloux’s award is his first, while Ogunsanya is now a two-time recipient

Mailloux posted a .488 batting average in February, going 20-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs. The sophomore produced 21 runs and 15 RBIs, while finishing with a .780 slugging percentage and a .650 on-base clip. His on-base mark featured 10 walks and nine hit-by-pitches.

Of Mailloux’s 13 games, he had five multi-hit outings. His month was highlighted by going 4-for-5 with seven RBIs and three runs scored against Siena Heights on February 27. He scored multiple runs on six separate occasions as well.

He also committed just one error in 106 total fielding chances.

Ogunsanya opened her month by going 4-0 to help her team to a runner-up finish at the For Her Duals. She notched three technical falls and also won 11-4 over No. 2 nationally-ranked Salyna Shotwell of Life.

Three weeks later, the sophomore steamrolled the field at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship. En route to the title at 117 pounds, Ogunsanya won four times (all by technical fall), including beating the No. 3 wrestler in the country, Zao Estrada of Missouri Valley, by a 10-0 margin in the finals. Her efforts assisted William Penn to its first-ever Heart crown.