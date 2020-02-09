Mahaska Now! Sports Update

In Oskaloosa Sports This Week

The Indians girls’ basketball team made trips to Norwalk and Grinnell, then hosted Pella on Friday night.

Norwalk bested the Indians 53-34, and conference-leading Grinnell handed Oskaloosa the 69-47 loss during a make-up game on Thursday night.

Friday night, Pella and Oskaloosa battled it out, with Oskaloosa getting hot late in the game, making it a contest, but ultimately coming up short 62-51.

Oskaloosa will travel to Indianola on Tuesday night, and play host to Pella Christian on Thursday night.

The Oskaloosa Boy’s basketball team went on the road to Norwalk on Tuesday night. Senior Xavier Foster lead the scoring for the Indians with 38 points, while sophomore Keaton Flaherty and senior Iszac Schultz each contributed 17 points.

For Norwalk, Bowen Born scored 47 in the Warriors win over the Indians, 94-83.

Pella and Oskaloosa battled it out on Friday night to a near-capacity gymnasium in Oskaloosa.

The first two quarters of action saw each team claim small leads on the other, ultimately being tied at 36 at the break.

The Indians opened up after half-time, running up 8 points to lead Pella, and the momentum seemed to be going the Indians way.

Pella battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Indians 26-16, leading to a final score of 79-68 for the Dutch win.

The OHS Indians Boys Swimming Team had a successful day on Saturday, as the 200 Medley Relay Team, composed of Owen Gordon, Jack Dawson, Carson Breon, and Colin Fietchner finished 4th at districts, held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus.

Jack Dawson finished 2nd while Carson Breaon finished in 4th place in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Carson Breon also qualified for the state swim meet in the 100-meter backstroke.

The Oskaloosa Boys and Girls bowling teams defeated Knoxville this past week.

The Oskaloosa boys bowling team is now undefeated in the conference over the past two years.

Dylan VanWyk lead the way for the Indians with a 279 and 300 game for the new high game series in the state for this season.

Also bowling well, Kale Hoover celebrated his best series this year with a 462.

For the girls, Nikki Parlet continued her strong bowling with a two-game series 428, with a high game of 240.

In football news, the 2020 Districts information was released, and Oskaloosa is part of District #6. Others in the district include Benton Community, Clear Creek-Amana, Grinnell, Newton, and Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The remaining non-district schedule hasn’t been released.

Over at William Penn, the Statesmen enjoyed success.

The week started strong for the Navy and Gold, as the Men’s Track and Field team took first place at the Grinnell Invite.

On the basketball court, the William Penn Women’s team avenged an early-season loss to Grand View University, defeating the Vikings 64-54.

Brenda Pennington and Bailey Reardon shared for the team lead with 12 points each. Pennington also assisted on four made baskets, while Reardon blocked a pair of shots.

The Lady Statesmen then held off upset-minded Missouri Valley on Saturday 74-71.

Pennington tallied a team-high 21 points (13-for-14 FT), while Haley Mullinnix was next with 17 points. Pennington also shared the ball well with four assists. Kate Ylitalo joined the double-digit club as well, with 14 points in addition to two steals.

The Lady Statesmen are now ranked #20 in the nation and have an 18-5 overall record, 14-4 in Heart of America Conference action.

The #7 team in the nation, The William Penn Men’s basketball team, has been making it known that they are still a force to deal with. The team has been working through several injuries, and suffered a couple of losses, dropping them from the 3rd place nationally.

A convincing win over Evangel the day after dropping a game at home helped to set the tone for the Statesmen.

A convincing 95-66 win over rival Grand View on Wednesday highlighted that the team was still a threat in their conference.

Dexter Hood posted some big numbers in that win, adding 27 points and 11 rebounds in the effort. Brandon Faison had his second consecutive double-double adding 20 points.

Missouri Valley was in Penn Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, and the Statesmen jumped out to an early lead.

The team used that early lead, and some big games by Dexter Hood with 28 points and 8 rebounds to lead the effort. Kevion Blaylock scored 18 points and pulled down 16 boards.

The Statesmen are now 21-3 overall and 15-2 in conference play.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams remain in Oskaloosa on Wednesday, February 12, with the women’s team tipping off at 5:30 pm and the men’s game tips off at 7:30 pm.

In Men’s Volleyball action, the Statesmen hosted tournament play.

Men’s volleyball is in its first year at William Penn, and the young team continues to show improvement.

Unfortunately, the team dropped its first two games of the tournament but roared back in the final game to sweep Indiana Tech.

The navy and gold hit a season-best .241 clip while holding the Warriors to .139.

Ike Papes led the way offensively with a season-high 20 kills at a .421 clip while CJ Rettig had 10 kills himself. Rettig also logged nine digs.

William Penn Baseball was on the road to take on the College of the Ozarks.

The Statesmen took Friday’s pair of games over the Bobcats, but Saturday, the home team returned the favor by defeating Penn.

Head Coach Mike Laird said the team was hurt due to pitching, and “our hitters had a tough time with situational hitting.”

Laird praised the defense for remaining strong.

Thanks to all those who contributed scores and video. If you have scores, photos, and video you’d like to see us use, message it to us on Facebook or email us at info@oskynews.org.