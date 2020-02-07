Mahaska Now! – February 7, 2020

Local News

*At the Mahaska County Supervisor meeting on Monday, the board discussed insurance coverage for county-owned buildings, and also a proposal to help add some beautification to the outside of the courthouse.

The board will host a public hearing on March 2nd at 9 am for the maximum asking resolutions for property tax.

You can find the video of the board of supervisors meetings on the Mahaska County Website https://www.mahaskacounty.org/board_of_supervisors/meetings.php

The Supervisors held a budget work session earlier in the week and will hold another work session on Friday.

*The Oskaloosa City Council also met on Monday. They worked through a light agenda inside the council chambers at Oskaloosa City Hall.

The Council considered a resolution rezoning of property located at 418 High Ave East from community commercial district to R3, residential district.

The Council also approved a third and final reading increasing sanitary sewer rates 8 percent.

State News

*The Iowa National Guard announced that 550 soldiers would be deploying to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The Ironman Battalion will deploy with approximately 550 Soldiers mobilizing from National Guard armories in seven Iowa communities: Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein, and Waterloo.

Sendoff ceremonies are being scheduled for the end of May, with deployment expected to last a year.

National News

*China is cutting tariffs on American goods.

Tariffs on products, including soybeans, cars, oil and gas, seafood, and poultry, will be cut in half starting February 14th.

The United States will also reciprocate, reducing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

*Tech startup Nuro has been cleared to put its autonomous R2 delivery unit onto streets.

The windowless, driverless vehicle has been certified by the Department of Transportation to put 5,000 units out in the wild; they’ll start in the Houston area with partnerships with Domino’s for pizza delivery and Walmart for home grocery deliveries.

Since it doesn’t have passengers or a windshield, it was able to get around other regulatory requirements more easily.

*Just over 202,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, the second-lowest number in 50 years — the lowest was last April.

Across the country, however, 1.75 million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits.

On This Date

1812 – Earthquakes in Missouri cause a fluvial tsunami near Mississippi—that’s when a river starts to run backward! This tremor was one of a series of quakes that had begun in December the previous year. The February 7th one happened to be the strongest at 8.8 magnitude. By some estimates, it was the strongest quake in human history. It made church bells in Boston ring, unprovoked. In Cincinnati, brick walls crumbled. More than 30 boats were hurdled over waterfalls that had formed along the river immediately, killing hundreds.

1904 – A small fire in Baltimore begun by a poorly discarded lit cigarette ends up igniting the city. The blaze burned for 31 hours, razing 80 blocks of the downtown area. It took down 1500 buildings and damaged 1,000 more. Property damage was estimated at nearly $100 million in 1904-dollars. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the business district and did not claim any lives or homes.

1990 – The Communist Party eases its totalitarian control across the Soviet Union. At the behest of President Mikhail Gorbachev, the Central Committee reversed policies that make it the only legal party in the country. Gorbachev would resign by the end of 1991, and the Soviet Union dissolved January 31 that year.

Local Sports

*Iowa High School Athletic Association released football districts for the 2020 season. The Oskaloosa Indians district includes; Benton Community, Clear Creek-Amana, Grinnell, Newton, Oskaloosa, Xavier, Cedar Rapids. The non-conference games will be announced later.

OHS Football standout Walker Newman signed his letter of intent to play for MidAmerican University.

Girls Basketball

Grinnell 69 – 47 Oskaloosa