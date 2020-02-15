Mahaska Landfill Director Resigns

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Director of the Mahaska County Landfill has tendered his resignation to the Mahaska County Solid Waste Commission effective February 13, 2020.

The agenda for the Commission under new business had “Vote for termination of Steve Thomas as Landfill Manager and subsequent actions for interim and long-term backfill of the position.”

“Our lawyer drafted up an agreement that Steve and his lawyer have reviewed,” said Kathryn Kaul-Goodman, Chair for the Commission in regards to Thomas’s resignation.

The terms of the resignation are Thomas will get two months of severance, and placed on administrative leave effective immediately. Thomas will also have his vacation and sick pay as well, per the Mahaska County Handbook.

The agreement also comes with a restriction on the commission, and Thomas, to mutually agreed “to refrain from any public statement concerning this matter.”

The commission then appointed an interim director until a new job description has been completed in order to hire a permanent director.