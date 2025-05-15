Mahaska Health Welcomes Kelly Decious, OTR/L, as Assistant Director of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy

Mahaska Health is pleased to welcome Kelly Decious, OTR/L, as the new Assistant Director of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy. Kelly is a board-certified Occupational Therapist with over a decade of experience supporting patients across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient orthopedics, inpatient rehabilitation, and skilled nursing care.

Kelly earned her Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Throughout her career, she has focused on providing compassionate, individualized care to help patients reach their goals and improve their quality of life.

In her leadership role at Mahaska Health, Kelly supports a dedicated team of therapists committed to excellence in patient care. She also brings valuable experience mentoring future therapists and leading therapy services across interdisciplinary teams.

“Kelly’s leadership and dedication to personalized care are a wonderful addition to our team,” shared Ryan Rowley, MPT, Director of Physical Therapy at Mahaska Health. “Her focus on supporting each patient’s unique needs strengthens our commitment to providing outstanding therapy services in our community.”

To learn more about Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy at Mahaska Health or to schedule an appointment, visit www.mahaskahealth.org/pt or call 641.672.3306.