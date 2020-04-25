Mahaska Health to Resume Elective Procedures April 27th

During her address on April 24th, Governor Reynolds issued a new State Public Health Emergency Declaration, which replaces her March 26 order to ban all elective surgeries and nonessential medical procedures. Under the new order, which takes effect at 5:00 am on April 27, hospitals and providers may resume elective surgeries and nonessential medical procedures so long as they meet specific criteria for:

Personal Protective Equipment Supply

COVID-19 Testing

Hospital-Only Requirements for Bed Capacity

As early as next week, Mahaska Health will begin conducting some elective surgeries previously suspended by the ban.

Hospital leadership emphasized their approach is cautious and will likely be gradual. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Timothy Breon stated, “We support the governor and her approach to safely opening up elective surgeries on April 27th. We have plans in place to facilitate this process and accommodate our patients, and we look forward to serving our community and appreciate their trust in us to continue to provide safe and compassionate care.”

Mahaska Health has continued to provide care to the community by developing and implementing numerous protocols to keep patients, visitors, and employees safe.

Dr. Breon shared, “As a provider, and CMO, we are really looking forward to serving our patients. We are ready to move ahead with plans that we have put in place to resume more of our routine activities in the hospital and conducting some elective procedures.”

The decision to resume some elective surgical procedures is well supported by plans and safety protocols Mahaska Health has established. Dr. Breon says these plans take into full consideration the safety and health of patients. “We are going to resume these services while maintaining safe practices, using personal protective equipment, maximizing social distancing, continuing to provide in car screenings, along with following established safety measures and guidelines – which will continue to evolve over the weeks and months to come.”

Patients may contact their provider to discuss rescheduling a postponed procedure.